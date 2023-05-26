Candidates with PhD offered Rs 8,000 as salary in 'shameful' job listing

South Asian University is an international university with its permanent campus in Delhi

The Delhi-based South Asian University has copped backlash for offering a salary of Rs 8,000 for the position of a part-time research assistant. Critics on social media pointed out that the monthly pay is remarkably low even for a part time position, especially given that job seekers must have a postgraduate degree to even apply for the role.

Moreover, candidates will have to be based in the national capital of New Delhi – a metro city where cost of living is generally higher than in tier 2 or 3 cities.

On May 24, Wednesday, South Asian University shared a job listing advertising two openings for research assistants to work on a project called “India and the UN Security Council: Reaching Beyond the Permanent Seat” funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). The project will run for 10 months and chosen candidates will have flexible working hours.

Candidates must hold a PhD, MPhil or Postgraduate degree in International Relations or a related discipline with minimum 55% marks to apply for the role. Meanwhile, the remuneration is listed as Rs 8,000 per month, all inclusive.



#RecruitmentAlert Dept of International Relations, SAU is looking to hire two Research Associates for a project under #SAUFaculty Dr. Soumita Basu , Associate Professor. For Remuneration, Qualification, Application process and other project details, click here… pic.twitter.com/zXKTenymIw

— South Asian University (@SouthAsianUni) May 24, 2023

Reactions to the job listing were overwhelmingly negative as dozens for people slammed the university for the low pay, and some calling it a "shameful" offer.

“Part-time research assistant salary 8000/month? Seriously? Why does South Asian university think that it would be able to produce excellent work on this important topic?” asked one Twitter user.



Part-time research assistant salary 8000/month? Seriously? Why does @SouthAsianUni university think that it would be able to produce excellent work on this important topic?

— Narrative Fixer (@LtlBud) May 24, 2023



“I hope the Indian working class stops accepting laughable compensations like these and start demanding better pay, instead of falling for the scarcity race that institutions like yours love to exploit,” another remarked.



I hope the Indian working class stops accepting laughable compensations like these and start demanding better pay, instead of falling for the scarcity race that institutions like yours love to exploit.

— Jo (@riiyoreo) May 25, 2023

Take a look at some other critical reactions to the job listing:



The salary they are offering for an RA is *checks link* 8,000INR. Exactly the price of a lower tier smartphone. And the people in charge expect hires to survive with this, in the Capital. PS - the minimum wage for graduates is 22,744INR (2023 Delhi Gov guidelines). https://t.co/XfliNhrj3H

— Argha Saha (@arghagolem) May 25, 2023



Horrible that the list of qualifications are so high and salary is so low.

— Feryal (@feryalahmed_) May 25, 2023



Position : Research Assistant (Part-time) Qualification : PhD/MPhil/Postgraduate in International Relations or a related discipline with minimum 55% marks. Location : New Delhi, India (preferred) Remuneration : INR 8000 per month. *Joke ends* https://t.co/RTGQCrboZQ

— Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) May 25, 2023



This is how it's ensured that academia is out of reach for the poor and only inducts scions of rich families in its fold. And then we have discussions why India does not produce quality research https://t.co/xk0HKS1Rbu

— what's in the name (@ornob0792) May 25, 2023

South Asian University is an international university sponsored by the eight member nations of South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC). Its permanent campus is located at Maidan Garhi in South Delhi.