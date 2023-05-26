English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Candidates with PhD offered Rs 8,000 as salary in 'shameful' job listing

    The Delhi-based South Asian University has copped backlash for offering a salary of Rs 8,000 for the position of a part-time research assistant.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
    South Asian University

    South Asian University is an international university with its permanent campus in Delhi

    The Delhi-based South Asian University has copped backlash for offering a salary of Rs 8,000 for the position of a part-time research assistant. Critics on social media pointed out that the monthly pay is remarkably low even for a part time position, especially given that job seekers must have a postgraduate degree to even apply for the role.

    Moreover, candidates will have to be based in the national capital of New Delhi – a metro city where cost of living is generally higher than in tier 2 or 3 cities.

    On May 24, Wednesday, South Asian University shared a job listing advertising two openings for research assistants to work on a project called “India and the UN Security Council: Reaching Beyond the Permanent Seat” funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). The project will run for 10 months and chosen candidates will have flexible working hours.


    Candidates must hold a PhD, MPhil or Postgraduate degree in International Relations or a related discipline with minimum 55% marks to apply for the role. Meanwhile, the remuneration is listed as Rs 8,000 per month, all inclusive.


    Reactions to the job listing were overwhelmingly negative as dozens for people slammed the university for the low pay, and some calling it a "shameful" offer.

    Related stories

    “Part-time research assistant salary 8000/month? Seriously? Why does South Asian university think that it would be able to produce excellent work on this important topic?” asked one Twitter user.



    “I hope the Indian working class stops accepting laughable compensations like these and start demanding better pay, instead of falling for the scarcity race that institutions like yours love to exploit,” another remarked.


    Take a look at some other critical reactions to the job listing:




    South Asian University is an international university sponsored by the eight member nations of South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC). Its permanent campus is located at Maidan Garhi in South Delhi.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #South Asian University
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:26 am