Savitribai Phule: Remembering India's first woman teacher

Savitribai Phule was also an author and poet, who used her works to encourage people to get educated. (Image tweeted by @MinOfCultureGoI)

January 3 is the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, India's first woman teacher. Often described as “one of the first-generation modern Indian feminists”, Phule was born in Maharashtra’s Satara district in 1831 as the youngest daughter in her family. She had three siblings.

As the country marks her birth anniversary, here is a look at her life and accomplishments.

Married when she was just nine, Savitribai Phule could not read or write. Her husband, Jyotirao Phule, took the responsibility of educating her at home. Two of his friends helped her study further. Later in life, she signed up for two teacher training courses.

Jyotirao Phule went on to become a prominent writer and anti-caste social reformer.

After completing her education, Phule began teaching girls in Maharwada in Pune along with her husband’s mentor Sagunabai, who was a revolutionary feminist.

In 1848, Phule and her husband started the first Indian school for girls in Pune's Bhide Wada during the British rule. The school initially had just nine girls. The number gradually increased to 25. The curriculum taught at her school included Mathematics, Science and Social Studies instead of Brahmanical texts like Vedas and Shastras.

The couple went on to start three more schools in the city by 1851.