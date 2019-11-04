Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets certified in Brazil, revealing big battery

This year, Samsung launched four smartphones under its Galaxy S series, including the Galaxy S10 5G, breaking from the general two device launch. The Galaxy S10e was aimed at offering a similar flagship experience as the standard S10 and S10 Plus at a lower price. However, recent rumours suggest that the company is gearing up to add yet another device to its Galaxy S lineup.

The rumoured Galaxy S10 Lite recently received certification in Brazil. The S10 Lite also passed through Geekbench, revealing several specifications of the device. The Geekbench listing confirms that the S10 Lite would run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The listing also indicates the device will run on Android 10 and feature 8GB of RAM.

The test yielded a single-core score of 724 points and a multi-core score of 2,604 points, higher than both the Snapdragon and Exynos versions of the Galaxy S10. The S10 Lite was recently spotted on Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency or Anatel.

The listing revealed a 4,370 mAh battery capacity, which will likely be the minimal capacity of the battery with the typical capacity likely being around 4,500 mAh. Previous rumours have also pointed to 45W fast charging. If accurate, the battery capacity will exceed that of all previous 4G Galaxy S10 models.

Previous leaks about the speculated Galaxy S10 Lite suggests a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole notch that houses a 32-megapixel camera. On the back, the device is expected to arrive with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone could come in Black, Blue, and White colours.