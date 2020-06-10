App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samira Nasr: Harper's Bazaar’s first black editor-in-chief in 153-years

Nasr will oversee content strategy and development across the brand’s print and digital platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hearst magazine has officially announced Samira Nasr as the editor-in-chief of the US edition of Harper's Bazaar. Nasr is the first black to helm the 153-year-old publication.

The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines President Troy Young. "Harper’s Bazaar is a leading American fashion brand with a point of view that is hugely influential in the U.S. and around the world. Samira’s important voice will continue to evolve the brand’s distinct position as a style touchstone for fashion’s most discerning,” Young said.

Nasr will oversee content strategy and development across the brand’s print and digital platforms. She worked as a fashion director at ELLE for five years before working as a style director at InStyle. Her recent role as the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair involved managing and directing the magazine’s fashion department and content.

Close

In addition to working with fashion magazines and publications, Nasr has also styled campaigns for fashion and beauty brands, including Laura Mercier, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, Clarins, etc.

She began her career in fashion working as an assistant to Grace Coddington, former creative director of Vogue, after earning a graduate degree in journalism at New York University.


First Published on Jun 10, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Harper's Bazaar

