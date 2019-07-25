Russians don’t have any documents on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: MEA

After years of prodding the Russian government to hand over documents concerning Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, they finally informed the Centre on July 24 that nothing was found in their archives.

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, informed the Lok Sabha that the central government had been seeking information from Russia on Netaji since 2014, but to no avail.

The minister further informed that the Centre had been asking the Russian government if Bose had been to their country any time before or after August 1945, or if he had fled to Russia around the same time that some researchers have suggested.

However, the Russian government failed to furnish any such document and said: “Couldn’t find any document pertaining to Netaji.”

They investigated once again following requests from Indians, but couldn’t find any document that would throw any light on the matter, according to PTI.

Speaking to agencies, Netaji’s grandson and Bharatiya Janata Party member Chandra Kumar Bose, said a “holistic approach” is required to address this matter and just checking if Russia has any document in its archives won’t be enough.

He added: “In 2016, Sushma ji [Sushma Swaraj] had written to Japan and it had stated that they have five files pertaining to Netaji. Three classified files are still remaining with Japanese authorities. Japan knows what happened to Subhash Chandra Bose after 18 August 1945.”

It is argued and believed that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had died in Taiwan after the Japanese bomber jet he was travelling in to reach Tokyo had crashed on August 18, 1945. In 1999, the Justice Mukherjee Commission was formed to find out the exact cause of the freedom fighter’s death. The matter was probed for seven long years, and the panel eventually concluded that the leader definitely didn’t die of a plane crash.

In 2015, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government in West Bengal government declassified 64 files on Bose, while the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre assured in 2018 that all documents related to him will be completely declassified.

(With inputs from PTI)