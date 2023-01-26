Republic Day 2023: US embassy's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. Watch

Republic Day 2023: The US embassy's rendition of "Vande Mataram" is by US officers Raghavan, Stephanie and Pavithra Chari. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by usembassyindia)

As India celebrates in 74th Republic Day, the US embassy marked the occasion with a special musical tribute. The US embassy released a rendition of India’s national song, “Vande Mataram”.

US Officer Raghavan played the flute and colleague Stephanie played the acoustic guitar. They teamed up with singer and composer Pavithra Chari for the special rendition of “Vande Mataram”.

“Happy 74th Republic Day, India,” the US embassy wrote on Instagram.



Chari was part of the US State Department’s OneBeat music exchange programme. She was featured on Grammy-nominated song “Shuruaat”.

Read More

The Republic Day 2023 celebrations are taking place on the revamped Central Vista avenue and is the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.

This year, invites were sent to common people from all walks of the society such as “Shramyogis” involved in construction of Central Vista, Kartavya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors etc. These special invitees will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path, the statement said.