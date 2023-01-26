English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Republic Day 2023: US embassy's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. Watch

    Republic Day 2023 celebrations are taking place on the revamped Central Vista avenue and is the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
    Republic Day 2023: The US embassy's rendition of

    Republic Day 2023: The US embassy's rendition of "Vande Mataram" is by US officers Raghavan, Stephanie and Pavithra Chari. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by usembassyindia)

    As India celebrates in 74th Republic Day, the US embassy marked the occasion with a special musical tribute. The US embassy released a rendition of India’s national song, “Vande Mataram”.

    US Officer Raghavan played the flute and colleague Stephanie played the acoustic guitar. They teamed up with singer and composer Pavithra Chari for the special rendition of “Vande Mataram”.


    “Happy 74th Republic Day, India,” the US embassy wrote on Instagram.