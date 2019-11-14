Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specifications, price, offers

Redmi 8 will go on sale on November 14 at 12 pm in India. The smartphone has been available only through flash sales since its launch last month. Key highlights of the Redmi 8 include an all-new Aura Mirror design, dual-camera setup and a massive battery.

Xiaomi is scheduled to host the Redmi 8 flash sale at 12 pm on November. The budget smartphone would be available via Flipkart, Mi India official website and Mi Home Stores.

Redmi 8 is available in two storage variants. The 3GB + 32GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 7,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. However, the company has launched an introductory offer where the first 5 million units of the higher storage model with 4GB RAM would be available for Rs 7,999. Redmi 8 can be bought in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Ruby Red colours.

Redmi 8 specifications

Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch tall with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a Dot notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Storage can be expanded via microSD up to 512GB. The smartphone comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C. However, the device would come shipped with 10W fast charger out of the box.

Cameras on the back feature a 12MP f/1.8 Sony IMX363 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Redmi 8’s camera supports 33 categories in AI Scene detection, 6 of which are India-specific. The rear camera also supports Google Lens and translates up to 104 languages in real-time. For selfies, there is an 8MP AI front-camera which also supports Face Unlock.