you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy Tata 'lives in a humble 2 bhk': Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka shared that Ratan Tata's 81-year-old brother, Jimmy Tata, lives a "quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat" in Mumbai's Colaba, and was "never interested in business."

Ankita Sengupta
January 19, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
Photo of Ratan Tata's younger brother, Jimmy Tata, shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

Photo of Ratan Tata's younger brother, Jimmy Tata, shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter.


Harsh Goenka, Chairman of the RPG Group, on Wednesday introduced Twitter to industrialist Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata.

Goenka shared that the 81-year-old brother lives a "quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat" in Mumbai's Colaba, and was "never interested in business."

He also added that Jimmy Tata was a very good squash player and would beat Goenka every time.

Twitter reacted with surprise and delight at the introduction.

Close

For all his 81 years, Jimmy Tata has maintained a distance from the limelight. A shareholder in Tata Sons and several other Tata companies, he is a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a position he inherited after his father Naval died, in accordance with his will, The Times of India had reported in 2016.

According to the report, Jimmy Tata does not own a phone and newspapers seem to be a window to the outside world.
Tags: #Jimmy Tata #Ratan Tata #Tata
first published: Jan 19, 2022 06:15 pm

