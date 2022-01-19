Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy Tata 'lives in a humble 2 bhk': Harsh Goenka

Photo of Ratan Tata's younger brother, Jimmy Tata, shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of the RPG Group, on Wednesday introduced Twitter to industrialist Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata.

Goenka shared that the 81-year-old brother lives a "quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat" in Mumbai's Colaba, and was "never interested in business."



Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time.

Low profile like the Tata group! pic.twitter.com/hkp2sHQVKq

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 19, 2022

He also added that Jimmy Tata was a very good squash player and would beat Goenka every time.

Twitter reacted with surprise and delight at the introduction.



May be they work in silence but their results make high decibel noise and instead of profile they stress on vision and special ' tats culture ' — Shiv Kumar Lohia (@iamshivlohia) January 19, 2022





No Sir, we never knew him. Thank you, however for introducing him to us. He seems a content man with whatever he has. Destiny after all has diffrent things for different people.

— Ravi Singh (@smilewithravi) January 19, 2022

What a nugget...thanks for sharing this! Am sure he is well cared for...and what an awesome man...for the life choices...he has made! Different strokes...makes the world! — Arbinder Dua 아르빈드르

For all his 81 years, Jimmy Tata has maintained a distance from the limelight. A shareholder in Tata Sons and several other Tata companies, he is a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a position he inherited after his father Naval died, in accordance with his will, The Times of India had reported in 2016.

According to the report, Jimmy Tata does not own a phone and newspapers seem to be a window to the outside world.