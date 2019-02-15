Present
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 11:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rare copy of Super Mario for NES sold for over $100,000

The 1985 sticker-sealed cartridge pack also had a seal rating of A+++.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Q2. Mario, the popular video game character, is owned by which company? (Image: Reuters)
Q2. Mario, the popular video game character, is owned by which company? (Image: Reuters)
A copy of Super Mario Bros. game, in mint condition, was auctioned for $100,151 at Heritage Auctions in Texas, making it the most expensive “graded game.”

According to Heritage Auctions, the game was professionally graded and certified, assuring its originality. The 1985 sticker-sealed cartridge pack also had a seal rating of A+++, which added to its credibility and market value.

“In terms of rarity, popularity, and relevance to collectors, this game has it all. Mario is the most recognized fictional or nonfictional character in the world, more so than even Mickey Mouse,” Wata Games President Deniz Kahn told CNet.

The Super Mario Bros. game spawned one of the greatest video game franchises ever, paving the way for many titles, spinoffs and sequels.

Adding to it is the fact that it was developed for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), which was a ground-breaking piece of gaming technology back in the day.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #News #Super Mario Bros. #Technology

