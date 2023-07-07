Rajnish Kumar picks 2 Indian founders for a cage fight: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and…

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of BharatPe

After speaking at length about fintechs, banks and the attacks of Ashneer Grover, BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar answered some light-hearted questions at the sidelines of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 in Bengaluru today. He shared some valuable advice for budding entrepreneurs, offered his take on the Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg showdown and even revealed which two Indian founders he would like to see in a cage fight.

Cage fights have become a hotly-discussed topic ever since the idea of one taking place between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg became a real possibility. This happened a couple of weeks ago, when Musk said he would like to take on Zuckerberg in a cage fight. The Meta founder, who has been training in jiu-jitsu, accepted the challenge and asked Musk to send him the location for the fight.

Rajnish Kumar was asked to name two Indian entrepreneurs he would like to see engage in a fight. He was initially reluctant to say anything at all about this hypothetical scenario – but soon opened up with some prodding.

“I think in terms of Indian founders, in the fintech space, we know that Paytm is very big… there are many, many founders who are gearing up to give them a fight,” said Kumar.

“So you would like to see Vijay Shekhar Sharma inside that cage?” he was asked. “Yes of course,” Kumar responded, laughing. “And the second person, I think PhonePe,” he added, referring to PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam, who also attended the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave.