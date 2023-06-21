Rajiv Bajaj on how yoga helped him recover from a severe back injury

Rahul Bajaj highlighted the benefits of yoga for better health. (File)

In a recent conversation with Network 18 on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Rajiv Bajaj, the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, shared his personal experiences and insights into the transformative power of yoga. Bajaj, a long-time practitioner of yoga, discussed how the ancient practice has helped him overcome challenging times, both in his personal life and professional career.

During the interview, Bajaj acknowledged that yoga has been an integral part of his life, imparting valuable lessons and aiding him during tough phases. Reflecting on the teachings of his mentor, BKS Iyengar, Bajaj emphasized the importance of understanding the mind-body connection in addressing various health issues.

Bajaj said that Iyengar had taught him that while physical ailments might manifest in the body, their root causes often lie within the mind. Bajaj pointed out that conditions like Zima estima, irritable bowel syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroidism, diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol, among others, can be traced back to the mind.

Bajaj quoted Iyengar, "Let the breath be your teacher," highlighting the ability of yoga to turn the mind inward, away from external stressors.

Bajaj specifically mentioned the positive impact of yoga asanas, or physical postures, in redirecting the mind's focus and alleviating stress. By using the body to turn the mind inward, individuals can find relief from the pressures of the outside world. Quoting Iyengar’s words, Bajaj said, "Yoga teaches us to cure what must not be endured and to endure what cannot be cured.”

When asked about his biggest life lesson from yoga over the past two decades, Bajaj shared a personal anecdote that showcased the transformative power of the practice. In 2012, Bajaj suffered a severe back injury that necessitated bed rest and potential spinal surgery. However, upon Iyengar’s recommendation, he turned to yoga for healing.

Under his guidance, Bajaj practiced yoga for two hours despite excruciating pain. Surprisingly, he experienced a significant improvement in his condition. Bajaj marveled at the fact that he felt 30% better after the yoga session, while bed rest and surgery were initially advised.

The lesson Bajaj learned from this experience was the importance of function preceding structure. While conventional medical wisdom assumes that fixing the body's structure leads to proper function, Iyengar’s teachings in yoga advocated the opposite view.

Aligning the body correctly through correct postures, such as standing, sitting, twisting, bending, and stretching, would stimulate the mind and facilitate adaptive changes in the body's structure. Bajaj drew parallels between this philosophy and the business world, asserting that focusing on functional excellence can naturally lead to the development of efficient organizational structures.

Bajaj emphasised that his father's teachings and the wisdom gained from yoga have influenced his approach to business. He believes that motorcycles, just like any other product, are a result of the right combination of technology, brand strategy, cost management, and organizational harmony.

“But at the end of the day, you must also accept that, you know, acceptance is important part of it. There are some things that will never be your we're human after all. Yoga will give us the strength to cope with that,” he added.