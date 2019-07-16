App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 beta: Season 8 to get new weapons, UI changes and more

With the new beta update, Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG, have introduced a new weapon called PP-19 Bizon

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Season 7 of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG has ended. This means that the game would enter a new season, with some new features and items. The PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.5 has been updated with a number of new additions, including weapons and UI.

The new update would roll out on July 16. With the new beta update, Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG, have introduced a new weapon called PP-19 Bizon. The new ammunition uses 9mm bullets, like the UMP-9, UZI, but has 53-rounds in a magazine. However, it supports limited muzzles and sights.

Tencent has also introduced a new HDR option that would render the game with better colours and a higher contrast ratio. To use this feature, players can go to Settings > Graphics and select HDR. The new mode is suitable for phone sporting high-end performance specs.

Even the UI in Season 8 is about to get an overhaul. The season interface has been redesigned to make it look more intuitive. The Classic mode results screen has been adjusted wherein the Ratings and Tier changes can be more visible to the screen.

Season 8 rewards for each Tier have also been revealed. Players will be rewarded with an entire Season 8 outfit at Gold Tier, exclusive weapon finishes at Diamond Tier. Players who reach the Crown Tier would get a special team-joining effect and name tags, whereas Ace players would get a permanent season title.

Other changes include slight tuning of the algorithm that would have more points for a high number of kills. Users below the Gold Tier would transfer to the next season, as is, with no Tier changes.

Title visual effects have been tuned, whereas the update has also fixed a bug that would not let avatars move in Team DeathMatch. The new update also shows some mythic outfits in the weapons drawn.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 09:55 am

tags #games #PUBG

