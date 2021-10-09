MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to launch Indian Space Association on October 11 at a virtual event

Indian Space Association (ISpA) represents homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association, a grouping of space and satellite companies, at a virtual event on October 11 at 11 AM.

Indian Space Association (ISpA) represents homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

"Echoing the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena," the government said in its press release.

ISpA is created with the aim to be the collective voice of the Indian Space industry, the statement added.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited.

Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, Maxar India.

"We are truly honoured to have the Hon'ble Prime Minister grace the launch ceremony and outline his vision for the growth of India's space industry and making our nation a global leader in the space arena," ISpA Director General A K Bhatt said in a statement.

L&T-NxT Senior Executive Vice President for Defence, Jayant Patil has been appointed as the first chairman of ISpA, while Bharti Airtel's Chief Regulatory Officer Rahul Vatts will serve as vice chairman.

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Space Association #ISpA #PM Narendra Modi
first published: Oct 9, 2021 05:08 pm

