App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 150 coins on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

The limited-edition commemorative coin was launched in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 2, released a special Rs 150 coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

The limited-edition commemorative coin was launched during an event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The prime minister was visiting Gandhi’s native state to formally kick-start the ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ programme from the Sabarmati Riverfront. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the event.

Pointing that the world was celebrating Gandhi’s birth anniversary this year, PM Modi said: “The whole world is celebrating Bapu’s birth anniversary. A few days ago, United Nations (UN) released a postal stamp to make this occasion memorable, now commemorative stamps and coins have also been released here.”

Close

PM Modi also visited the Sabarmati Ashram to mark the day and wrote in the visitors’ book: “I’m satisfied that on the occasion of #GandhiAt150, we’re witnessing the fulfillment of his dream of ‘Swachh Bharat’. I feel lucky that on this occasion when India has successfully stopped open defecation. (sic)”

related news

In January, PM Modi had released a similar commemorative coin of Rs 350 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. A commemorative Rs 100 coin was released in 2018 to honour former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Current Affairs #Gandhi Jayanti #India #Mahatma Gandhi #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.