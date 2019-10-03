PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 150 coins on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 2, released a special Rs 150 coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

The limited-edition commemorative coin was launched during an event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The prime minister was visiting Gandhi’s native state to formally kick-start the ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ programme from the Sabarmati Riverfront. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the event.

Pointing that the world was celebrating Gandhi’s birth anniversary this year, PM Modi said: “The whole world is celebrating Bapu’s birth anniversary. A few days ago, United Nations (UN) released a postal stamp to make this occasion memorable, now commemorative stamps and coins have also been released here.”

PM Modi also visited the Sabarmati Ashram to mark the day and wrote in the visitors’ book: “I’m satisfied that on the occasion of #GandhiAt150, we’re witnessing the fulfillment of his dream of ‘Swachh Bharat’. I feel lucky that on this occasion when India has successfully stopped open defecation. (sic)”