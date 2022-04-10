English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ram Navami: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings

    On Ram Navami, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the 14th Foundation Day celebrations of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh via video conference.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami.


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Ram's birthday.

    "Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Ram's blessings. Jai Shri Ram," PM Modi tweeted.

    President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Lord Ram's life inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness and fraternity. Our lives be guided by these eternal values while following our duties. Let us dedicate ourselves to follow the path shown by Lord Ram and resolve to build a glorious nation."

    "On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens," he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 14th Foundation Day celebrations of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh on Ram Navami via video conference. In 2008, he had inaugurated the temple as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

    Meanwhile, security was beefed up across Jharkhand in view of Ram Navami, officials said. The superintendents of police of all districts have been directed to be vigilant during the festival, they said.

    Adequate security forces have been deployed in sensitive districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, Chatra and Hazaribag, an officer at the police headquarters said. The districts have been asked to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations for better monitoring, he said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #President Ram Nath Kovind #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Ram Navami
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 12:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.