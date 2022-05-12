'People say you come from another planet': Ukraine commander asks Elon Musk for help

Serhiy Volyna, commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, appears to have created a Twitter account only to reach out to Elon Musk. (Image credit: @Serjvlk/Twitter)

A Ukrainian commander has sought help from Elon Musk to get out of Azovstal in Mariupol which is currently being bombarded by Russia.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, appears to have created a Twitter account only to reach out to Musk.

"Elon Musk, people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive," Volyna tweeted.



The account already has 10,000 followers and only one following -- Elon Musk.

This is not the first time that Ukrainians have reached out to the world's richest man for help.

Musk had said in February that his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine, after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov pleaded with him to provide satellite-based communications to help resist Russian invasion.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," Musk tweeted, adding "more terminals en route."

The tech billionaire had also said that Starlink has successfully resisted all jamming and hacking attempts so far.

On Wednesday, tweeting a Reuters report on the major Russian cyberattack, Musk claimed Starlink satellite internet service has also been targeted by Moscow, which is becoming increasingly indiscriminate in its efforts to sabotage the network.

“Starlink has resisted Russian cyber war jamming and hacking attempts so far, but they’re ramping up their efforts,” he said.





