Paytm responds to de-listing from Google Play Store, says it was forced to comply with Google's mandate

Google recently removed the Paytm app on the Play Store, citing that the app breached its policies on gambling. While the digital payment app was quickly reinstated on the Play Store, Paytm felt that it had been treated unfairly. Now, a blog post from the digital payment company claims that it was forced to comply with Google's mandate.

Paytm says that it was forced to comply with Google's mandate of removing its UPI cashback offer and scratch cards to get relisted on the Play Store. The payment company launched a cashback campaign in the app called 'Paytm Cricket League', which was said to be in violation of the Play Store's gambling policies.

In its blog post, Paytm claimed that Google de-listed the app without giving the company an opportunity to respond. Google Play Support contacted Paytm via email, informing the company that its app had been de-listed.

The email stated: "Your app contains content that doesn't comply with the Gambling policy as it offers games with "loyalty" (e.g. engagement or activity) points that (1) are accrued or accelerated via real-money purchases which (2) can be exchanged for items or prizes of real-world monetary value."

Google also shared screenshots with its concerns highlighted in red.

Paytm's blog post suggests that it had not been given an opportunity to respond to Google's concerns and that its cashback campaign was within Play Store guidelines as well as "all laws of the land".

This was the first time that Google was sending us a notification regarding our UPI cashback & scratch cards campaign. Contrary to accepted practice, we were not given any opportunity to respond to their concerns or put forth our views.

"We maintain that our cashback campaign was within guidelines, as well as all laws of the land. We did not break any rules, and there was no violation. It is not related to gambling in any manner whatsoever," it said.

Paytm's blog also cited similar cashbacks being offered by Google Pay. "Presumably, such cashback campaigns of Google Pay are not in breach of Play Store policies, or maybe they are, but a different set of rules apply to Google's own apps."

Paytm said that Google Play Support had written to the company on three separate occasions about Paytm First Games' promotion through the Paytm app for some alleged "policy violations". And while Paytm disagreed with the allegation of breaching the policy, it immediately complied with Google's rule that barred it from promoting its gaming subsidiary.

Paytm said that it was ironic how its subsidiary Paytm First Games could do a paid promotion on YouTube but running the same advertisement on the Paytm app was in violation of Google's Policy. Paytm also claimed that Google was making policies "over and above the laws of our country, and are arbitrarily implementing them".