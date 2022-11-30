Not $8, Paytm CEO is willing to pay $80 if Elon Musk releases this Twitter feature

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma is willing to pay 10 times the monthly subscription fee of Twitter Blue if the social media giant can fast-track the blocking of fake accounts impersonating the real Paytm customer care handle.

This afternoon, the Paytm founder and CEO flagged one such fake account pretending to Paytm customer care on Twitter handle. The Twitter handle “@KritiSh65439316” has been running with the username “Paytm Customer Care” and using the Paytm logo as its profile picture. The account has even been responding to Paytm customers on the microblogging platform.

In one such post, the fake Paytm account urged a Twitter user to share his phone number via direct message. It went on to provide a “secondary number” for one Kirti Sharma.

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to the fake account’s tweet, tagging new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

“Dear Elon Musk, we will pay $80/month, if you give us methods to fast forward blocking fake accounts impersonating @PaytmCare handles here,” wrote Sharma. “(hint: they use our copyrighted logo in DP)” he added.

Elon Musk had set $8 as the monthly subscription fee for Twitter Blue, which gave subscribers access to the coveted blue tick verification badge. The only problem? Fake accounts with the ‘verified’ blue tick proliferated on the platform soon after the feature was release, forcing Musk to pull it back.

Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different coloured check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired.