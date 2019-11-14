Nokia TV's BIS certification points to 55-inch 4K UHD panel

Last week we reported Nokia and Flipkart would be working together to introduce new Nokia branded TVs in India. However, few other details about the upcoming Nokia TV were revealed.

The only confirmed details were that the TV would be built entirely in India and it would feature JBL audio. Officials claimed the JBL audio would provide superior audio quality. While little other details about the upcoming Nokia TV were mentioned, the television recently got Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

The BIS certification confirms a 55-inch screen size with a 4K UHD panel. However, the screen will use LED technology as opposed to QLED technology used on the OnePlus TV series, which means the Nokia TV will likely compete in the under 50K smart TV space. Brands like TCL and Motorola both offer 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 40,000.

The certification also suggests that the TV will boot on Android Pie and feature Google’s Play Store preinstalled, giving you access to several apps. The Times of India also reported that the upcoming Nokia TV boasts Intelligent Dimming technology, which will work similarly to micro dimming or local dimming. The technology will offer deeper blacks and better contrast with the aid of an algorithm.