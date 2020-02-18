App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No one should fear CAA, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Sena leader also clarified that the NPR is a census exercise that takes place every ten years, which he personally doesn’t find problematic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that no one needs to be scared of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Shiv Sena chief, who has vociferously opposed the possibilities of a pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens, reiterated once again that the two are not related. Assuring people that the two (CAA and NRC) are different issues, he promised the latter would not be implemented in Maharashtra.

The CM has, however, backed the National Population Register (NPR) and said he will personally see to it that there are no impediments while it is exercised in his state.

Thackeray said: “CAA and NRC are different, and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state.”

In a press interaction at Sindhudurg, the Sena leader further pointed out that the implementation of NRC would not only affect Hindus or Muslims but also the tribal population of India.

He added: “While the Centre has not discussed NRC as yet, the NPR is a census exercise that takes place every ten years; I don’t find it problematic.”

Interestingly, the Shiv Sena initially supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) but changed its stance when the Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, its alliance partners -- Congress and Nationalist Congress Party – have been voicing different opinions about NPR.


First Published on Feb 18, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 #National Population Register #National Register of Citizens (NRC) #Uddhav Thackeray

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.