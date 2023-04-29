English
    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals how he built the company from scratch

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath was awarded the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at a recent ceremony.

    April 29, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
    Nithin Kamath

    Nithin Kamath founded Zerodha in 2010 and has seen the company go from strength-to-strength in the last 13 years.

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath was awarded the "Entrepreneur of the Year" at a recent awards ceremony. Kamath received the award from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and later took to Twitter to share his journey and how a successful business can be built without the help of too many external factors.


    "No Business Background. No Pedigree education across the team
    No VC/PE. No Advertising spending. No Spamming customer. @zerodhaonline is an example that a successful business can be built by not following the norm, by average folks with common sense wanting to solve a problem," Kamath wrote on Twitter.


    Kamath's brother Nikhil Kamath also took to Twitter to congratulate him on winning the award.


    "Congratulations brother, u deserve this and so much more," he wrote.


    Speaking at Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave in March, Zerodha CTO Kailash Nath had also said that human decency was a key aspect and there was a clear focus within the company to build relationships.

    "There is no formula. I think the key is that we don't look at people as resources or talent. We don't even use the word talent. That is not our framework. It is a group of people who hang out with each other, who have the right philosophies, who gel well with each other. There is no pretense. It is human decency, I guess and a clear focus on building relationships. There is really, no real formula," he said at the conclave.

    first published: Apr 29, 2023 12:03 pm