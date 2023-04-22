Billionaire Nithin Kamath explains marijuana, hemp difference: 'It doesn't get you high'

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath also shared why he chose to spread awareness about the cannabis family.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Saturday too to Twitter to explain the difference between marijuana and hemp while elaborating on the latter's benefits as a superfood and clarifying that unline marijuana, hemp "doesn't get you high".

"Hemp belongs to the Cannabis sativa family—the same as marijuana. They look similar, but hemp is versatile and has multiple uses, including as a superfood. It's also good for the planet," Kamath said. "Unlike its notorious cousin, hemp doesn't get you high. Partly why it isn't popular."



The billionaire entrepreneur added that because they look alike and come from the same family, hemp is often mistaken for marijuana -- one of the reasons why it isn't mainstream.

Explaining why he chose to spread awareness about the cannabis family, Nithin Kamath said, "I learned about hemp when evaluating a startup working on hemp protein. We're now convinced about allocating capital to startups working on hemp, but we're also seeking regulatory clarity."

He also shared details of a similar discussion on the website of Rainmatter Foundation -- NGO formed by Kamath which supports organisations and projects for climate action.

"FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has approved hemp seeds for human consumption, but the notorious cousin and the tainted family are bound to create issues," the Zerodha boss added. "Some states, like Uttarakhand, are working on a policy on hemp. It will be awesome to get input from anyone who has spent time on this."

The Himachal Pradesh government is also planning to legalise cannabis (hemp) cultivation, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directions to form a panel to explore the possibility of its legal cultivation because it would play a significant role in generating revenue for the state besides proving beneficial for the patients due to its medicinal properties.

