Who is Nigar Shaji, the scientist who served as project director for Aditya-L1 solar mission

Less than two weeks after ISRO's successful mission to the moon's south pole, India wrote yet another new chapter in their space science history on Saturday by launching a solar mission- Aditya-L1- successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
At the heart of the launch was Nigar Shaji- the project director of Aditya-L1 mission, who along with her team ensured the successful execution of the mission on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know about Shaji and her journey so far:
#WATCH | On the successful launch of Aditya L-1, Project Director of Aditya L-1, Nigar Shaji says, "This is like a dream come true. I am extremely happy that Aditya L-1 has been injected by PSLV. Aditya L-1 has started its 125 days of long journey. Once Aditya L-1 is… pic.twitter.com/zs1avDJ9ba
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023
"Shaji's husband, an engineer, is working in a Gulf country, and her son is also working as a scientist in the Netherlands. Her daughter and our mother are staying with Shaji in Bengaluru. We lost our father 30 years ago," Shaji's brother S Sheik Saleem told The New Indian Express.
