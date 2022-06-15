English
    Netflix plans real-life ‘Squid Game,’ a reality show with $4.56 million cash prize. How to apply

    'Squid Game: The Challenge': Over the course of 10 episodes, contestants will face off in a series of games inspired by the original show

    Sanya Jain
    June 15, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
    Squid Game is an acclaimed South Korean TV show

    Netflix has greenlit a reality show based on its most popular series of all time - Squid Game. But unlike the South Korean drama in which contestants played for life or death, there will be no fatalities in Squid Game: The Challenge.

    Instead, the winner of the reality show will walk away with a staggering $4.56 million cash prize, which Netflix claims is the biggest in TV history.

    According to Netflix, 456 players from around the world will compete in Squid Game: The Challenge, for a cash prize of $4.56 million. Over the course of 10 episodes, contestants will face off in a series of games inspired by the original show, in which the stakes were life or death.

    “As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix said in a press release on Tuesday.

    Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021 as it told the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance to win life-changing sums of money. The first season of the show clocked 1.65 billion view hours in 28 days, and season two was officially greenlit days before the competition series was announced.

    Applying for Squid Game: The Challenge

    English-language speakers from any part of the world can apply for Squid Game: The Challenge.

    According to Netflix, interested contestants must:

    - Be at least 21 years old at the time of applying
    - Hold a valid passport for the whole period of filming if selected and have the right to and be able to travel to all locations as specified by the company
    - Be available to take part in the program for up to 4 weeks currently anticipated to be in early 2023

    - Not be employed or engaged and have not been previously employed or engaged by any company within the All3 Media Group and/or Netflix. Immediate relatives of employees are also not eligible to apply

    Besides meeting this eligibility criteria, candidates will also have to fill a registration form and upload a short video about themselves and why they want to participate in the reality competition series.

    For more information, visit SquidGameCasting.com.
