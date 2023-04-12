Never-seen before 'green monster' captured on NASA telescope after star explosion

The star exploded 340 years ago and is the youngest known remnant from an exploding, giant star in our galaxy. (Image: Screengrab from photo tweeted by @NASAHubble).

The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed never-before seen moments of what happens following a star explosion that leaves behind remnants in the vastness. A new infrared-image from the telescope shows the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A).

“Cas A represents our best opportunity to look at the debris field of an exploded star and run a kind of stellar autopsy to understand what type of star was there beforehand and how that star exploded," Purdue University's Danny Milisavljevic said in a statement.

Researchers have also been fascinated by a green loop along the right side of the bubble.

"We’ve nicknamed it the Green Monster in honor of Fenway Park in Boston. If you look closely, you’ll notice that it’s pockmarked with what look like mini-bubbles. The shape and complexity are unexpected and challenging to understand," Milisavljevic said.

A supernova is the biggest explosion that has been seen from Earth and it occurs when a star, atleast five times the mass of the sun explodes as it loses fuel.

The star exploded 340 years ago and is the youngest known remnant from an exploding, giant star in our galaxy.

NASA also issued a statement, saying the supernova like Cas A is vital for life and spread chemicals such as calcium.

"Supernovae like the one that formed Cas A is crucial for life as we know it. They spread elements like the calcium we find in our bones and the iron in our blood across interstellar space, seeding new generations of stars and planets," NASA said.

This is not the first time that this supernova has been studies. Previously, it was studied by several ground-based and space-based observatories.

After analysing the image, astronomers said that the striking colours of the new Cas A image carry scientific information and the bubble's exterior material appears red and orange because of emission from warm dust.

Also Read: Ex-NASA employee, 81, got stuck in a car for a week in the snow. How he survived