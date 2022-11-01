English
    Mumbai's seat belt rule for every car passenger from today. Details here

    Mumbai Police will try a combination of punishment and counselling to sensitise people as the seat belt rule comes into force from November 1.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

    Mumbai’s mandatory seat-belt rule for all passengers in a four-wheeler comes into effect from today. Mumbai Police had notified this rule earlier this month, after the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident highlighted the importance of wearing a seat belt even in the rear seat of a four-wheeler.

    The police will try a combination of punishment and counselling to sensitise people as the rule comes into force. Though caught without a seat belt will be fined.

    “All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the road of Mumbai City are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from 01/11/2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019," read the notification issued on October 14.

    "While taking action against motorists and co-passengers, our focus will be to sensitise the drivers and co-passengers found not wearing seat belts," news agency PTI quoted a traffic police official as saying.

    He said the police will warn owners of four-wheelers which do not have rear seat belts and ask them get them installed.

    According to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.

    Cyrus Mistry was sitting in the rear seat and did not have his seat belt on, local media reported, citing police officials.

    Following his death, the Union Transport Ministry in September issued draft rules to make it mandatory for car makers to install alarm system for rear seat belts.
    Tags: #Cyrus Mistry #mumbai #seat belt
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:05 am
