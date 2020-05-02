Moneycontrol Daily Home Isolation Planner: May 2

We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Let’s do yoga today.

8 seated yoga poses for finding focus.

Feel good with this quote:

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—I took the one less travelled by, and that has made all the difference.” -- Robert Frost

Take it easy!

This song is for that.



Be in the know : The rise of sanitised travel.

Be up to date: All about the video streaming overhaul.

Be curious: Keep track of new products.



Cook up a storm

Why not Filipino-style chicken?

Time to wind down

Listen: A chapter a day of the world’s first detective novel.

Read: Gomorrah by Roberto Saviano.

Watch: The Kitchen, on Prime Video.

Reflect: On the week gone by.

Click here to see all the previous planners