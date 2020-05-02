App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily Home Isolation Planner: May 2

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Let’s do yoga today.

Close

8 seated yoga poses for finding focus.

related news

Feel good with this quote:

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—I took the one less travelled by, and that has made all the difference.” -- Robert Frost

Show off on your WhatsApp group

Take it easy!

This song is for that.

Take a break, but make good the time

Cook up a storm

Why not Filipino-style chicken?

Time to wind down

Listen: A chapter a day of the world’s first detective novel.

Read: Gomorrah by Roberto Saviano.

Watch:  The Kitchen, on Prime Video.

Reflect: On the week gone by.

Click here to see all the previous planners



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 2, 2020 07:45 am

tags #coronavirus #MC Home Isolation Planner

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beat lockdown blues: Set 8 pm reminder for RekhtaLive music and poetry

Beat lockdown blues: Set 8 pm reminder for RekhtaLive music and poetry

What to watch this weekend: Enemies before coronavirus and how we brought them down

What to watch this weekend: Enemies before coronavirus and how we brought them down

Coronavirus pandemic | PM deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

Coronavirus pandemic | PM deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.