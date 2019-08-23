Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, Price, Features Comparison

Xiaomi has launched the Mi A3 in India. The smartphone comes featured with a triple-camera setup, a Super AMOLED display, and a massive battery.

The Mi A3 competes directly with the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro and the recently launched Realme 5 Pro.

Parameters Mi A3 Realme 5 Pro Redmi Note 7 Pro Display 6.08-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1580 pixels. It has a ‘Dot’ notch at the top 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. Processor 2.0 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 256GB 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. Rear Camera 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX586 + 8MP 118-degree f/2.2 + 2MP depth sensor 48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP. Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor 13MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. OS Android 9.0 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options More than White, Not Just Blue, and Kind of Grey. Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green. Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Close Price Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB.

How do these smartphones fare against each other? We compare the specifications and features of the Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Mi A3 is the only smartphone amongst the three which gets a Super AMOLED display but misses out on Full HD+ resolution that the competitors feature. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

When it comes to processing, the Realme 5 Pro has a slight edge here with the use of a 10nm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which has proved to be a high-performance SoC for the price in our Z1Pro review. We would share our review of the Snapdragon 665 SoC in our upcoming review of the Realme 5.

In terms of RAM and storage options, the Realme 5 offers an 8GB + 128GB variant, compared to the other two smartphones that limit at 6GB + 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi A3 gets a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The Realme 5 Pro also gets the same primary sensor, but with a quad-camera setup. Fairly old in terms of launch cycle, the Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

For selfies, the Mi A3 gets a 32MP sensor, which is the largest sensor available currently for the front camera.

For the ones who love stock Android experience, the Mi A3 runs on Android 9.0 and is a part of Google's Android One Program. It means that, apart from security patches, Mi A3 would be amongst the first of devices to get Android Q when it is released.