App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, Price, Features Comparison

We compare the specifications and features of the Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Xiaomi has launched the Mi A3 in India. The smartphone comes featured with a triple-camera setup, a Super AMOLED display, and a massive battery.

The Mi A3 competes directly with the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro and the recently launched Realme 5 Pro.

How do these smartphones fare against each other? We compare the specifications and features of the Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro.
ParametersMi A3Realme 5 ProRedmi Note 7 Pro
Display6.08-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1580 pixels. It has a ‘Dot’ notch at the top6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top.6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
Processor2.0 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.
RAM and Storage options4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 256GB4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
Rear Camera48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX586 + 8MP 118-degree f/2.2 + 2MP depth sensor48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP.
Front camera32MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor13MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.
OSAndroid 9.0Android 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock

Connectivity

options		4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour OptionsMore than White, Not Just Blue, and Kind of Grey.Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green.

Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red,

Close
Clear White
PriceRs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB.Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB.Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB.

The Mi A3 is the only smartphone amongst the three which gets a Super AMOLED display but misses out on Full HD+ resolution that the competitors feature. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

related news

When it comes to processing, the Realme 5 Pro has a slight edge here with the use of a 10nm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which has proved to be a high-performance SoC for the price in our Z1Pro review. We would share our review of the Snapdragon 665 SoC in our upcoming review of the Realme 5.

In terms of RAM and storage options, the Realme 5 offers an 8GB + 128GB variant, compared to the other two smartphones that limit at 6GB + 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi A3 gets a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The Realme 5 Pro also gets the same primary sensor, but with a quad-camera setup. Fairly old in terms of launch cycle, the Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

For selfies, the Mi A3 gets a 32MP sensor, which is the largest sensor available currently for the front camera.

For the ones who love stock Android experience, the Mi A3 runs on Android 9.0 and is a part of Google's Android One Program. It means that, apart from security patches,  Mi A3 would be amongst the first of devices to get Android Q when it is released. 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.