McDonald’s rolls out realistic-looking 3-foot-long Chicken McNugget body pillow

McDonald's is selling three-foot-long Chicken McNugget body pillows in collaboration with rapper and hip-hop star Travis Scott.

The realistic-looking nugget pillow which has the red and yellow McDonald's tag sewn into the seam is available for $90 on the rapper’s website. However, they're currently sold out and won't be shipped for nine to 12 weeks, according to Business Insider.

But, it isn't just the chicken nugget that's out of stock, merchandise products right from t-shirts, hoodies, and jeans to key rings, rugs and basketballs are all sold out on the rapper’s online store.

However, the good news is that McDonald's is planning to replenish the stock of merchandise over the coming days.

Talking Business Insider, company's US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley explained the reason behind teaming up with Scott. "His ability to kind of see where culture is going and have a hand in where culture is going is really unique,” Flatley said.

"Then you couple that with his huge followership and his fans, social-media footprint, and ... 3 billion streams. He just has an incredible audience,” he added.

Along with the merch, McDonald's also rolled out the Travis Scott Meal, which since has been gaining a lot of popularity among the fans of the American rapper. To promote his meal, the rapper also posted a series of pictures on his Instagram a day after the meal was launched at the food chain.