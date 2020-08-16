Manipur to have world's tallest pier bridge, beating Mala - Rijeka Viaduct in Europe

The Indian Railways is constructing the world’s tallest pier bridge across river Ijai in Manipur. The tallest pier will have a height of 141 metres, which surpasses the existing record of 139 meters of the Mala - Rijeka Viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.

The new bridge is a part of the 111 kilometre-long Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal line project. The total length of this bridge is 703 meters. The piers of the bridge are constructed using hydraulic augers, the tall piers needed specially designed “slip-form technique" to ensure efficient and continual construction, reported Mint.

A senior railway official has told the publication that the steel girders used in the construction of the bridge are pre-fabricated in a workshop, transported in segments and erected at the site by Cantilever launching scheme. 'Self-erecting' electric lifts are used at each pier for the safe and speedy conveyance of men and materials to the top," a North-East Frontier Railway official said.

The project will have a total of 45 tunnels and tunnel number 12 will have a total length of 10.280 kilometres, making it the longest tunnel in the North East.

After the completion, the line will help provide railway connectivity from Manipur to the rest of the country.