Man finds plastic pieces inside baby food jar after son had eaten most of it

Cathal Gallagher said he found five pieces of plastic inside the baby food jar.

Cathal Gallagher had just finished feeding his baby when, to his horror, he found plastic pieces inside the jar of baby food.

Describing what he found, the father, who lives in Ireland, posted a message with photos of the plastic pieces and the jar on the baby food manufacturer’s Facebook page. He said he found five pieces of plastic in the jar.

“I have just found small pieces of plastic inside a jar of baby food. I found 5 pieces just as I finished feeding my baby. I have no idea how many pieces he has consumed,” he wrote on October 20.

"It is like the film across microwave meals, a very flimsy transparent plastic. We found five pieces at the end but of course at this stage about 90 per cent of the jar had been eaten. We immediately became worried,” he told BelfastLive.

"We phoned our health visitor who told us not to be concerned as long as our child was not in discomfort but if he does show symptoms to take him to A&E,” he told the website.

The distressed father said the food manufacturer told him that someone would collect the jar and alleged plastic for tests. He also reportedly reached out to the local government authorities.