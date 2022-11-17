Man finds Gummy bear maker Haribo's lost $4.8 million cheque. Company rewards him with...

Gummy bear candies by Haribo. Image credit: @syou_atz/Twitter)

A man in Germany found a lost cheque for 4.6 million euros made out to confectionery Haribo popular for making gummy bears. When he returned the cheque to the party, the company rewarded him with what he thought was a "cheap" thank-you gift -- candies.

Anouar G, was returning home after visiting his mother when he saw a piece of paper fluttering on the ground, German publication Bild reported. He picked it up to find that it was a crossed check for 4,631,538.80 euros, or $4.8 million, made out to Haribo from a supermarket chain.

"There was such a large sum on it that I couldn't even pronounce it," Anouar told the publication. He then contacted the gummy bear making company whose lawyer told him to destroy the cheque and send a photo proof. Anouar did as asked and later received a thank you gift box from Haribo which included six packs of the company's products, including candy.

"I thought that was a bit cheap," Anouar told Bild.

Confirming the incident, Haribo told the publication that since the cheque was crossed, only the company could have redeemed it anyway.



Meanwhile, Twitter users appeared to be divided over the matter.



