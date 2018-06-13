Man buries father in brand new Rs 60 lakh worth BMW car

A Nigerian man buried his father in style inside a brand new BMW car worth Rs. 60 lakh instead of a coffin. A photograph of the funeral which shows the new BMW being lowered into the grave has gone viral on social media .

As per a report by Zee News, Azubuike, a resident of the village Ihiala, in the south of the state Anambra, Nigeria had promised his father a flashy car someday. When the father died of old age, the son decided to make the car his farewell gift. He spent around 66,000 euros (approx. Rs. 60 lakh) to buy a brand new BMW and buried his father in it.

The online community has reacted strongly calling this as an act of ‘selfishness’ and blatant ‘show-off’. Here are some reactions:

‘He should be arrested for this very act of his. I think the guy is mad and should [be] taken to a psychiatrist for a check-up.’ - @otis_alum

‘Would have been nice to build something worth N35m and name it after the old man though. #mytweetsense’ - @creme32

If this is really true, then someone needs to explain how he did not have the money to buy the car BEFORE the father died, then could suddenly afford #35m AFTER he dies...??!

Amidst all these reactions, there are many who believe that this photo is from a Nollywood () movie. Although there is no name of the movie that we could find, a man, known as Joi Benson on Twitter says,