Maharashtra bride marries another man after groom gets drunk, fails to reach venue on time

A bride married another man after her groom kept her waiting for hours (Representative Image)

A bride in Maharashtra married another man after her groom failed to reach the wedding venue on time. According to an India Today report, the father of the bride arranged for her to be married to a relative, reportedly because he was annoyed at the groom for getting drunk and not reaching the mandap at the appointed time.

The wedding was scheduled to take place in Malkapur Pangra village of Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on April 22. The muhurat or the auspicious time for starting the ceremony was 4 pm.

However, when 4 pm came, the groom was nowhere to be seen. The bride, Priyanka, and her family were kept waiting at the mandap, reportedly because the groom’s side was busy dancing and drinking. When they finally reached the venue four hours late, the bride’s family refused to proceed with the wedding. A scuffle also broke out between the bride’s and the groom’s side, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

"The groom and his friends were drunk and came to the mandap at 8 pm instead of 4 pm and started fighting. We got my daughter married to one of our relatives,” said the bride’s mother.

But a wedding did take place at the venue. Since all preparations had been made, the bride’s family chose one of their relatives to be the new groom.

“The wedding ceremony was supposed to be on April 22, the groom’s side were busy dancing. The wedding time was at 4 pm but they reached the venue at 8 pm. So, I got my daughter married to one of my relatives,” said the father of the bride.

As for Priyanka herself, she said she was thankful she did not proceed with the original wedding as intended. “It’s good that we got to know he’s an alcoholic before the wedding. He was dancing as I stood with the varmala for hours,” she said.





