    Lollapalooza India: Imagine Dragons, The Strokes in line-up. Full details here

    Lollapalooza India will feature over 40 acts including AP Dhillon, Prateek Kuhad, Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex and Imanbek.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
    Lollapalooza India: Spread over four stages, the event will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course.

    Music festival Lollapalooza, that makes its debut in India in January, will see pop rock band Imagine Dragons and rock band The Strokes in its line-up of performances. The two-day event will take place in Mumbai on January 28 and 29.

    The musical extravaganza will feature over 40 acts including AP Dhillon, Prateek Kuhad, Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, Imanbek, Japanese Breakfast and Alec Benjamin.

    Spread over four stages, the event will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course.

    Lollapalooza brings together a variety of musical genres --indie, techno and Electronic Dance Music (EDM), among others.

    At Lollapalooza India, as many as 60,000 fans will get to witness the event on each of the two days.

    Tickets, with prices starting from Rs. 8,999, are available on BookMyShow.
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 08:55 am