World Wine Day 2021: ‘The options are endless, you can launch your own wine some day’

Shehan Minocher says courses such as WSET (Wine and Spirit Education Trust) are a good way to get yourself certified and build a foundation of technical knowledge, if you are interested in a career as a wine ambassador.

May 25 is celebrated as World Wine Day. While everyone may not be convinced by tokenism and sundry ‘days’, most people enjoy wine. Had in moderation, it enhances meals, conversation, romance and reduces stress.

There is also the matter of money. The Indian wine industry is small, estimated to be worth $150 million. But it is growing and showed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the region of 25% in the pre-Covid years. It also has something money cannot buy, which is an image of sophistication and good living.

Moneycontrol caught up with Shehan Minocher, brand ambassador, Moet Hennessy India, to talk wine, especially from the career prospects standpoint. Born to a chef couple, Minocher grew up in Bengaluru and currently lives in Mumbai.

What's the role of a wine ambassador?

In essence, it is to be the knowledge bank and consumer interface of the brand. A large part of the role lies in education – being able to share technical knowledge and brand stories with people across demographics. Conducting tastings, brand trainings, masterclasses, hosting dinners, engaging with media and influencers are just a few of the basic activities a wine ambassador will be expected to engage in.

What are the basic requirements for someone who wants to get into this industry, on its tasting and technical side?

The first requirement is having knowledge and passion for oenology and viticulture, as well as credibility within the community. Wine courses such as WSET (Wine and Spirit Education Trust) are great ways to get yourself certified and build a foundation of technical knowledge. Attending wine tastings and dinners are also good ways to gain experience and learn from other ambassadors.

Having great communication skills is of extreme importance. There is no point knowing it all but not being able to share it. A love for gastronomy and travel is also a big plus.

What kind of career growth can one expect from an ambassador type role in the wine industry?

The simple way to look at it would be to work your way up from a national/regional ambassador to a global ambassador. The opportunities don’t stop there, because being an ambassador is a unique position that includes both sales and marketing skills.

Many ambassadors move on to become consultants to help build smaller brands, find their place in the market. The options are endless – one could even go on to launch their own wine some day using the knowledge and network gained as an ambassador.

What are the best and not so enjoyable parts of your job?

The best part of the job is being able to make a living from doing what you are most passionate about. The travel that comes with the role is also exciting. No two days are the same and a majority of your time is spent out in the market. So if you’re someone who doesn’t like sitting behind a desk all the time - this is the perfect job for you.

In my opinion the limitation is you have to live out of a suitcase. Pre-Covid, of course, I’ve had months with more than 15 flights, but that’s not all the time.

What are the pros and cons of the Indian wine industry from your standpoint?

The Indian wine industry is still quite nascent, but it has grown tremendously over the last decade. Education and awareness have played a huge role in that growth. It starts with hotel management schools who lay a major emphasis on wine knowledge.

Additionally, we’re seeing a surge in the number of Indian wineries that are producing high-quality wines that are being recognised internationally.

However, the one thing I have noticed is that the industry, unfortunately, has a reputation for being somewhat intimidating. If we are too focused on the technical aspects of wine, it might turn consumers away. Consumers are inspired by stories, the magic of terroir and the romance of wine-making; focusing on this while talking about wine would help make the community feel more inclusive and welcoming.

What have been the key factors in your interest in wine?

Growing up with parents who are chefs and wine lovers gave me an early appreciation for wine. This interest grew into a passion when I visited France on a holiday with my family when I was 17. We visited several wineries in Champagne, Alsace and Burgundy. The realisation that great wine is a beautiful combination of what nature gives you, your ability to manipulate it through various techniques and then sharing that story in a glass is what drives me the most.