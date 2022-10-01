The perfect Navratri garba song

Women pose for photographs as they practice Garba ahead of Navratri, in Ahmedabad. The festival began on September 26 this year.

After two years of muted celebrations, Navratri revellers across the country are going all out. A big part of the celebrations, of course, is all-night garba and dandiya dancing. And for that, we need upbeat and dance-worthy tracks.

But what does it take to create a perfect garba song? We asked experienced musicians to share their thoughts.

Lyrics, melody, arrangement

Composer-singer Shreyas Puranik says, “The lyrics play a very important role. Along with that the beats need to have the swing that can make the audience groove.”

“The perfect combination of rhythm, lyrics, melody, arrangements and voice is what makes the right Navratri song,” says Bollywood singer Divya Kumar.

Bollywood playback singer Aaman Trikha, who has given us garba songs like 'Prem Leela' from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, agrees that it is the right amalgamation of tempo, melody and lyrics that makes a garba song stand out.

'Shubhaarambh' from Kai Po Che! has a unique music arrangement by Amit Trivedi. “The infusion of 6/8 rhythm beat, the different percussive patterns, high levels of energy, the madness - a perfect garba song is the combination of everything. Sweet naughty banter in the lyrics and the unique rhythm patterns make Navratri songs special,” says Aaman.

Rhythm station

Garba and dandiya songs have a variety of rhythms, and beats and that’s what makes them special. Beats are the heart of every song, says Divya, who has been actively performing at Navratri pandals for the last seven years. “The energy of people dancing changes with every beat you play. With modern-day dandiya, the setup is so huge, with drums, dhols, percussion, guitars, keyboards, the sound gives you the highest high of your life. Earlier, there used to be only the traditional dhols and shehnais, and even then the beats played the most important part. It’s the same in every era of garba dandiya.”

Composer-singer Vipin Patwa adds, “Beats and rhythms are important in songs, especially in dandiya songs. If the beat is good and if you have kept the groove good, it works and benefits the song.”

The energy of the crowd dancing to the drums and dhols is a different level of energy altogether say musicians. Divya explains. “It starts with a very slow tempo (6/8 slow), gradually goes on to various other patterns and to the highest crescendo patterns (2/4 fast) and that is so amazing!”

However, lyricist Kunaal Vermaa feels that dandiya songs have a particular rhythm and a predictable tempo. “When we hear any dandiya song, our heart automatically starts doing a garba by itself. There is no rocket science in getting the production right in a dandiya song, but yes, the lyrics and drop are the key to make it a hit!”

The banter

Kunaal says that lyrics are the key to a song with good recall. “Festive and conversational lyrics are like the cherry on top for dandiya songs. The ched chaad between girls and boys can make it more relatable and easy to hum.”

When the audience knows the lyrics, it makes a difference in the energy at the garba ground. Divya says, “If you are a dandiya lover and I say ‘A kukda taari’, then you will immediately shout ‘Koo koo’, that’s the impact of the lyrics."

Composer-singer Vipin Patwa, who recently released the garba song ‘Naach Baby’ featuring Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza, says: “We have taken a dandiya specialist singer Bhoomi Trivedi and we have tried to ensure that the feel of dandiya with this particular song should be pan India as Navratri is celebrated in most parts of the country. We have not limited this song to only the Gujarat region so the hook line 'Naach Baby' and the hook steps are made considering it’s easy for the common man also to perform.”

Singer Meghna Mishra adds, “Dandiya songs are all about catchy rhythms and melodies, but the lyrics play a huge role. Words should be simple and devotional.”

The tempo

“Tempo plays an important role in any dandiya song, and all superhits have been created between 120-125 tempo,” Vipin says.

Meghna explains, “The tempo is mostly connected with the words. It doesn’t mean slow tempo is a sad song and fast tempo is happy. If the words fit properly and are sounding smoother in a particular tempo it works.”

Divya adds, “Dandiya songs have various rhythm patterns and I think every tempo has hundreds and thousands of popular songs in them... The very fast songs and the very slow songs, they all have a special place in the hearts of people dancing to the songs.”