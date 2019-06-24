LG W10 listing with three cameras and octa-core processor spotted on Google Play Console

The W10 will reportedly pack a Helio P22 chipset and 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage.
A couple of weeks ago, LG unveiled a page on Amazon India dedicated to its new line of W series. And, although the South Korean giant only revealed minor details about the upcoming W series, it does look impressive.
While we only know that LG new W series smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the back, a teardrop notch and will debut at an affordable price, sightings of the phone on Google Play Console and the Android Enterprise listing, reveal key specifications.
According to the listing on Google Play Console, the W10 will pack a Helio P22 chipset and 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage. The listing also confirms a 6.2-inch display with a 720*1500 pixels resolution and 320dpi screen density. The phone will also run on the latest Android 9.0 Pie.
The W10’s rumoured spec sheet is identical to the X6 smartphone LG recently launched in South Korea. The X6 was priced at KRW 349,800 (Approx. Rs 20,500). But it is still hard to tell if the phone we saw on Amazon India is the same as the Google Play Console listing.
If the leaked device is indeed the first W series handset, LG will have to be cautious with the pricing of the W10. The Helio P22 is a fairly old chipset, and there are several handsets with better Snapdragon processors and FHD display under Rs 10,000 in India.
However, LG could also introduce the W10 handset as the entry-level W series smartphone. With upgraded models offering better processors, displays and memory options.Although LG claims its W series smartphones will offer a pocket-friendly price tag, the big "value-for-money" question remains. The primary reason for the success of the Redmi Note and Galaxy A series is that they offer users an excellent value for money proposition. You can expect LG to reveal the W series sometime in June or early-July.