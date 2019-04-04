LG to launch V50 5G smartphone on April 19

South Korea seems poised to become the first country to experience the much-talked about 5G handsets with both LG and Samsung gearing up for unveils in April. After Samsung recently announced the launch of its Galaxy S10 5G variant on the April 5, LG wasted little time in giving the V50 ThinQ 5G an April 19 release date.

LG has also announced that it will be bundling the V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone with the Dual Screen accessory that debuted at MWC 2019. The V50 5G handset will be available in South Korea for KRW 11,19,000 (Approx. Rs 68,000), while the Galaxy S10 5G will come in at KRW 13,90,000 (Approx. Rs 84,000). The Dual Screen attachment for LG’s 5G smartphone will cost 2,19,000 (Approx. 14,000). However, the company is offering the accessory free with V50 ThinQ purchases until May 2019.

LG’s pricing gives it a major advantage against Samsung. In addition to the pricing, the V50 ThinQ will also feature a superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC as compared to the slower Exynos 9820 chipset on the Galaxy S10 5G. Notwithstanding, LG is also offering a separate screen attachment with their 5G handset, which will enable a more seamless gamepad-like experience, while gaming in general or on the cloud.

LG is redefining its mobile strategy in the wake of weak sales from previous years. The company’s G series smartphones seem poised to take the place of the V series handsets as LG mainstream flagship phones, while the new V series will likely focus on the 5G smartphone market.

All things considered, LG’s V50 ThinQ is looking like a far superior alternative with much better value for money as compared to the Galaxy S10 5G. You can check out the complete rundown of the V50 ThinQ’s specifications here.