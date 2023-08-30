Zee row: Tribunal lists Punit Goenka's appeal for final hearing on September 8

The order also asked both Goenka and Chandra to not hold any board or key managerial personnel position in ZEEL

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on August 30 asked Sebi to file a response to Punit Goenka's appeal by September 4 and listed the matter for final hearing on September 8.

Goenka, former chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), had appealed against the Sebi order that bars him from holding any director or other key managerial positions in the company and other organisations.

During the course of the hearing, the appellate tribunal orally observed that it is not satisfied with the amount of time taken by Sebi for investigation. "Sebi can’t keep going on with its investigation." It further noted that the matter involves public interest owing to the recent merger with Sony.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Goenka, argued that it was unfair on SEBI's part to ask Goenka not to occupy any key managerial positions till it completes the investigation. He argued that the order was SEBI's jurisdiction as a market regulator as no public interest would be harmed if Goenka is made a director in ZEEL.

Singhvi highlighted that ZEEL has always been a board run company and not a sole proprietorship as SEBI is portraying it to be. According to Singhvi, the resultant entity after the ZEE-Sony merger will not be under Goenka's control as it will have many representatives of Sony and independent directors on its board.

The tribunal noted that the case deserves to be heard as a final hearing considering its nature and directed SEBI to file its response by September 4. The tribunal further directed Goenka to file his rejoinder to SEBI's response by September 7 and posted the case for final hearing on September 8.

In August, Sebi passed an order revising the directions it had given to ZEEL's former directors Subash Chandra and Goenka, asking its investigating officials to complete the enquiry in eight months.

First round of litigation at SAT

Goenka's approached SAT the second time for the same issue. In June, Sebi passed an interim order that had said that the Chandra and Goenka were not to hold any board or key managerial personnel position in ZEEL, its subsidiary companies or any company resultant from a merger with these companies.

Goenka and Chandra appealed against this order at the SAT, however the appellate tribunal refused to stay the same. The father-son duo were directed by SAT to file a reply/objection along with an application to vacate the stay given in the interim order.

Subsequently, Sebi gave the notices an opportunity for personal hearing on July 31 and asked for additional documents to better appreciate their submissions. The market regulator's August order was passed pursuant to this hearing.

Why did Sebi ban Punit Goenka and Subash Chandra?

The market regulator has alleged that the duo helped move funds out of ZEEL and routed them back to the company through layered and circuitous transactions They did so by “falsely portraying that ZEEL had received the dues from associate entities”, it said.

Sebi had alleged that Chandra and Goenka had "abused their positions" for personal financial gains. It noted that the Mumbai-based media house had faked the recovery of loans to cover for private financing deals by its founder Chandra.

The regulator further alleged that the duo engaged in the alienation of assets belonging to Zee Entertainment and other listed companies of the Essel Group, with the aim of benefiting their associate entities.

Zee-Sony merger

These developments coincide with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving the merger of ZEEL with Culver Max Entertainment, earlier Sony Pictures Networks India.

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to combine their businesses.

Subsequently, they sought the tribunal’s approval for the merger, having obtained necessary permissions from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and other regulatory bodies like the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Sebi.

The merger is said to create a $10-billion media giant, with the combined entity owning over 70 TV channels, two video streaming services — Zee5 and SonyLiv — and two film studios— Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India.