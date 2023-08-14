SC grants Delhi govt time till September 30 to formulate bike aggregator policy

Bike taxi

The Supreme Court on August 14 granted the Delhi government an additional time of two months to formulate and notify a policy to govern bike taxis in the city. The government has now undertaken to notify a policy by September 30.

In June, the government had undertaken to introduce a policy by July end.

Earlier in June 2023, the Supreme Court vacated the Delhi High Court’s order that stayed the ban on bike taxis in the capital. The Delhi government had in February 2023, issued a public notice prohibiting the use of two-wheelers by aggregators.

According to the order, the use of two-wheelers having a private registration mark or number to ferry passengers on hire is illegal and is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The order also said that using private vehicles to ferry passengers is a commercial activity and cannot be done with private registration. The order specifically noted that some digital platforms are facilitating such operations by offering bookings through an app.

The transport department also sent show-cause notices to Rapido and Uber in February 2023.

In May 2023, the Delhi High stayed the transport department’s order banning bike taxis and noted that the stay would operate only until the Delhi government’s policy is implemented and notified.

Subsequently, the Delhi government appealed against the high court's order at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court vacated the stay, thereby brining the ban back after the government undertook to frame a policy for bike taxis and introduce it by July end. However, since the government has not done so, they moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of time to bring the policy.

Delhi government's lawyer informed the SC that the introduction of the policy is getting delayed due to administrative reasons and sought for an extension. The court accordingly granted the extension.