NCLT principal bench live streams court proceedings on YouTube for the first time

The principal bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) piloted live streaming of court proceedings on YouTube on July 6 for the first time. The streaming however is a pilot testing and may not immediately become a regular feature.

The NCLT at Delhi offers virtual court links to lawyers and litigants in the causelist. Its appellate tribunal National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) operates only in physical mode.

Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, the former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court is currently the president of NCLT.

It is to be noted that many high courts in the country have been live streaming court proceedings on YouTube for more than a year now. In late 2022, the Supreme Court started live streaming Constitution Bench proceedings for the first time.

The NCLT was constituted in 2016 to hear and adjudicate cases pertaining to the companies act 2013 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The tribunal has a principal bench in Delhi and ten other Benches at New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.