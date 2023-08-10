Flipkart terms passage of data protection bill 'good move'

The government expects to implement Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 within 10 months.

Flipkart is on the "same page" with the government on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 which was cleared by Parliament, a senior official of the e-commerce major said on August 10.

Parliament on Wednesday approved the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill that introduces several compliance requirements for the collection and processing of personal data and provisions for up to Rs 250 crore penalty for any data breach.

The government expects to implement Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 within 10 months. "Obviously I think this is a very good move. We all are on the same page and as it has just passed we are reviewing it normally for example as I mentioned we have all the data in India. So, this is most important for us. So, we will continue to sort of look at the Bill, read this and make sure that if there are improvements needed … we will continue to do that,” said Flipkart’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar.