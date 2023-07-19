Delhi HC defers hearing of Google's appeal against order directing CCI hearing

Google , Delhi High Court

A two-judge bench of Delhi High Court on July 19 deferred the hearing of Google's appeal against the single-judge order asking the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to hear applications moved by Indian startups against Google's user choice billing system.

The case is now likely to be heard on November 1.

Google's lawyer sought a short adjournment in the case on account of the non-availability of the senior advocate who was engaged by them to argue the case. The court accordingly adjourned the case.

It is to be noted that the CCI is currently hearing the petitions moved by the startups.

On April 24, in a plea by a bunch of Indian startups, Delhi High Court asked the CCI to hear applications moved against Google's user choice billing system.

Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a think tank, moved court against the competition regulator and the search engine giant, seeking CCI to urgently investigate Google's user choice billing system (UCB) as it violates the anti-trust watchdog's October 25, 2022 order.

In October 2022, CCI levied a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in its Play Store policies. Google is currently pursuing its appeal in NCLAT against CCI's penalty.