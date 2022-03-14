English
    NSE Co-location case| Delhi court remands Chitra Ramakrishna to 14-day judicial custody

    The special CBI court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue will hear the case next on March 28 when Chitra Ramakrishna will be produced before the court on expiry of her judicial custody.

    Shruti Mahajan
    March 14, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

    A special CBI court in Delhi on March 14 remanded Chitra Ramakrishna, former Managing Director of National Stock Exchange (NSE) to 14-day judicial custody.

    Ramakrishna was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on March 6 and was remanded to police custody for a period of 7 days then against the request of 14-day custody that was sought by the CBI.

    Today, on completion of her police custody, the CBI urged the court to send Ramakrishna to judicial custody.

    Ramakrishna has stopped co-operating and is vague and evasive in her replies during questioning, the CBI told the court today. However, on account of the influence she commands, her remand to judicial custody was pertinent, the CBI argued.

    While remanding Ramakrishna to judicial custody, the court has allowed her request for carrying prayer and holy books, but has rejected her request for home-cooked food.

    Meanwhile, the former MD and CEO of NSE is set to file an application for bail before the court, the special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was informed today.

    The court is set to hear the case next on March 28 when Ramakrishna would be produced before the court again.

    Ramakrishna was arrested by the CBI in relation to the NSE co-location scam case after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected. The allegations against her include sharing of confidential information and data from the exchange's servers with stockbrokers.
