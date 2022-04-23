English
    Leaked chats show Elon Musk rejected Bill Gates’ philanthropy talks because…

    A text exchange between Elon Musk and Bill Gates was leaked online

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
    Bill Gates and Elon Musk have locked horns in the past as well.

    Bill Gates and Elon Musk have locked horns in the past as well.


    A text exchange between Elon Musk and Bill Gates that was leaked online shows that Musk had asked Gates about his half a billion short position against Tesla. The Tesla chief confirmed the authenticity of the screenshots that emerged online while denying that he was the one who leaked them.

    “Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?” Musk asked the Microsoft co-founder, according to screenshots of the leaked chat.

    “Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out,” Bill Gates responded, adding that he would like to discuss “philanthropy possibilities” with Musk.

    To this, Elon Musk all but accused the Microsoft co-founder of climate change hypocrisy as he replied: “Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.”


    Musk was asked about the authenticity of the screenshots by a Twitter user.

    “Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote. “I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret.”

    Musk’s claim of multiple people speaking about Bill Gates shorting Tesla lines up with he had said last year during an appearance at the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Musk said that multiple people familiar with the matter had told him that Gates had a short position against Tesla.

    Bill Gates and Elon Musk have a complicated relationship and don’t always see eye to eye.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bill Gates #Elon Musk #Microsoft #Tesla
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 11:03 am
