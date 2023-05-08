English
    'This is boring': King Charles III seen complaining to Queen Camilla during coronation

    May 08, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
    Kings coronation

    The cameras caught King Charles unhappy about proceedings and seemingly telling Queen Camilla that the event was boring. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@RoyalFamily).

    The United Kingdom remained in the news for the most part of the previous weekend due to the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.

    The coronation saw the presence of several personalities such as Katy Perry and Sonam Kapoor among others, who were part of the celebrations on Sunday.

    However, not every minute of the coronation was celebratory as was evident when the cameras caught King Charles unhappy about proceedings and seemingly telling Queen Camilla that the event was boring.

    "We can never be on time. There's always something... this is boring," he appeared to be telling Queen Camilla.

    The duo, who were seated inside the coach, could be seen talking to each other and waited in the coach after reaching Westminster Abbey.

    As per the original plan, Prince William and Kate Middleton-the Prince and Princess of Wales- were supposed to arrive and be seated before King Charles III and Queen Camilla. But since the latter duo were late, late arrangements had to be made. 

    King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a coronation ceremony that was watched by 100 heads of states, royals from around the globe and several others worldwide.

    The official crowning of King Charles III took a total of eight seconds.

