Jharkhand's 'Kaidi Kitchen' offers 'meal in prison' experience. Pics inside

'Kaidi Kitchen' is a prison themed restaurant chain. (Image credit: ANI)

With seating areas resembling the confines of a cell and waiters wearing costumes of prisoners and jailers while serving customers, the 'Kaidi Kitchen' in Jharkhand seems to be living up to its name.



Jamshedpur, Jharkhand | A jail theme-based restaurant, 'Kaidi Kitchen', opened in Jamshedpur to give customers a unique experience of having food inside prison. Jail cell-like sitting areas along with waiters in guise of prisoners & a jailer carrying handcuffs, serve the people pic.twitter.com/Nx3KEDFsWs

The jail-themed restaurant has opened up in Jamshedpur.

According to the information on its website, the Kaidi Kitchen was set up to "create a drama for people who come in to dine and get to see the drama of prison theme with quality food."

As pictures of the restaurant began to do rounds on social media, Twitter users seemed conflicted about the idea with some lauding the creativity and others not agreeing with "normalising prison culture".

"Now, I'll have to visit the restaurant dressed as either a prisoner, police officer, or a lawyer," commented A Common Man (@ElectionMode) while another user Mayank (@kmayank9) wrote, "A lot of theme restaurants and cafes have opened up in Jamshedpur in the last few years but this idea is beyond the imagination of any person in the right frame of mind. But, people are coming so ganda hai par dhandha hai."

This, however, is not the first eatery of its kind as Kolkata too has a 'Kaidi Kitchen' outlet set up in 2012 and touted to be India's first jail-themed eatery. Other outlets popped up in Chennai, Siliguri, and finally, Jamshedpur.

Bengaluru too has its own Central Jail Restaurant which offers diners a similar experience.

Similar restaurants have also opened up in other countries including China.

