Jeff Bezos cheers for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: 'Rooting for India'

Jeff Bezos had travelled to space in 2021.

Jeff Bezos on Wednesday posted a good luck note ahead of Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious moon landing mission.

“Root for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3,” he wrote on Threads app, commenting on ISRO’s post on the mission.

Bezos owns the aerospace company Blue Origin. In 2021, he had travelled to space in Blue Origin's first crewed space mission in a breakthrough moment for the space tourism sector.

Chandrayaan-3 is making a fresh attempt to land an unmanned mission on the moon after a failed bid in 2019.

The lunar expedition follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. The Chandrayaan-2 module crash-landed on the moon's surface in September 2019. The lander, called Vikram - after the founder of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai - was due to touch down on the Moon, but contact was lost around 2.1 kilometres above the surface.

India seeking to become only the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to put a mission on the moon's surface and boost its credentials as a low-cost space power.

On Monday, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) released images of the lunar far side area, captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).