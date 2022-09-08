English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks On Taming Inflation
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT

    Why investors can’t get excited about the huge correction in Zensar

    Near-term weakness on several counts makes Zensar vulnerable

    Madhuchanda Dey
    September 08, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Why investors can’t get excited about the huge correction in Zensar

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The stock of Zensar Technologies (CMP: Rs 229 Market Cap: Rs 5182 crore) has corrected 38 percent against the IT index of 22 percent and nearly flat Nifty since the beginning of the current fiscal. While the correction merits attention, the question is whether it is a right buy or a judicious avoid at this juncture. After a lacklustre FY21 that was in sharp contrast to its peers, FY22 was sort of a turnaround year for Zensar. Under the new...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers